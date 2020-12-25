Telangana: Car Rams Into HMDA Water Tank In Overtake Bid; Four Engineering Students Killed

In a tragic accident, four students have been killed and three of their friends severely injured. The accident took place near Antharam flyover near Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collectorate. The car rammed into a HMDA water tanker in Bhuvanagiri while the person who was behind the wheel tried to overtake another car. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of one of the students is said to be critical.

Bhuvanagiri DCP K Narayana Reddy said that the students were returning home after attending a marriage in Alair. According to the reports, all the students were around 19 years and were pursuing second year B Tech in Holy Mary Engineering Colleging in Ghatkesar. Police said that the driver was not drunk.

THe DCP said that, “The driver, Venkatesh, tried to overtake through the gap between the two vehicles but their car brushed against the other car. To avoid collision, Venkatesh turned the vehicle to right and ended up ramming the water tanker. Four youngsters, including Venkatesh died on the spot."

The deceased were identified as, P Kalyan Reddy of Jakranpally in Nizamabad, E Ravi Kiran of Malkajgiri and V Karthik of Ghatkesar. The injured were K Akhil Reddy of Annojiguda, G Sai Charan of Malkajgiri and G Harshavardhan of Kushaiguda.