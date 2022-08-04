Telangana: Car Hits Road Railing Wall At Raj Bhavan

A car hit a road railing wall at Raj Bhavan road. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the driver of the car ended up ramming the vehicle into the wall as he had lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

The car stuck onto the wall can be seen hanging. Police who have reached the spot are trying to remove the car with the help of a crane.

Due to the accident, heavy traffic congestion took place in the area.