HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet sought for an establishment of a Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by the Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod, to formulate an awareness policy on the plight of orphans and an action plan to develop orphanages affected during the COVID pandemic in the State. This was decided during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday. The committee members are Ministers T Harish Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Ishwar, KT Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Indrakaran Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Cabinet directed the Medical Secretary to get full details of the orphaned children who lost their parents due to COVID and obtain comprehensive information from all District Collectors. The Cabinet also discussed the COVID situation in various states districts, vaccination drive, infrastructure in in hospitals and other issues related to the Coronavirus situation in the State.

As part of its decisions the State Cabinet has decided to name all the multi-super specialty as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and transform these institutions into integrated medical colleges offering all types of super specialty medical services under one roof.

Foundation stone will be laid to all the five proposed TIMS hospitals shortly and construction works will be taken up on a priority basis.

The Cabinet directed the officials to take immediate measures to be taken for speedy completion of all the five multi-super specialty hospitals at Chest Hospital premises in Erragadda, TIMS in Gachibowli, Gaddiannaram near LB Nagar and Alwal in Hyderabad along with one in Warangal. It has also approved the establishment of another multi-super specialty hospital at Patancheru.

The Cabinet also discussed the steps to be taken to start work for the newly (seven) sanctioned medical colleges in the State.

The Roads and Buildings department officials were instructed to undertake and complete the construction of buildings at the earliest. They will also have to identify land in districts that are in need of these hospitals.

Agricultural issues including rainfall, crops, availability of irrigation water, and fertilizers were discussed. The Cabinet has ordered a waiver of farmers' loans of up to Rs 50,000 from August 15 to the end of the month.

The Cabinet has decided that Economically Backward Quota (EBC) candidates earning less than Rs 8 lakh in education and employment are eligible for the EBC reservation quota introduced by the Center. The Cabinet has decided to give a five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for appointments made by the state government under the EBC quota.

