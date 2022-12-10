Telangana Cabinet Sanctions Nearly 4,000 Police Posts 

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday decided to strengthen the police department as criminals are adopting advanced technological tools to commit crimes. The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stressed on the need to adopt new technology to keep the crime in check.

Recruitment in TS Police Department

The state Cabinet sanctioned 3,966 posts across various wings of the police department. The new posts will be filled in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, Command Control Centre, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau. The Home department has been ordered to initiate the recruitment process.

The Cabinet also discussed the use of narcotic drugs and ganja among the youth which is leading to a law and order situation in the state. To check the menace of drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau has already been established within the police department.

