Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow, Discussion Over Paddy Procurement Likely

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cabinet meeting will be held here on Tuesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekh Rao will chair the meeting which is called at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 p.m. In its release the Chief Minister’s Office said all ministers should attend the meeting. Sources say the state cabinet will likely discuss the paddy procurement issue.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Starts Day Long Protest In Delhi Over Paddy Procurement Issue

It may be recalled here the Telangana government is demanding the Centre to buy the rabi crop from state farmers. The party held a week long agitation against the Centre over its alleged discriminatory policy for paddy procurement. The TRS party is demanding a uniform paddy procurement policy and the party leaders also put up over 100 hoardings on New Delhi roads with captions like ‘One Nation - One Paddy Procurement Policy