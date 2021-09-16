HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was conducted at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. The Cabinet decided to convene State Legislative Assembly and Council sessions from 24th September. This apart the meeting discussed various issues related to the COVID situation, medical health department among others.

Telangana Cabinet Meeting Highlights

Medical officers briefed the Cabinet on COVID cases in the state and various measures taken by various states across the country. CM KCR inquired specifically about the situation in the neighboring states. Officials said there was no increase in corona cases after the reopening of educational institutions in the state and the epidemic was under control. All kinds of medicines, oxygen, test kits, vaccinations were made available, they said. Two crore vaccinations have been completed so far and a special vaccination drive started from today, they said. KCR directed people's representatives and officials at every village, mandal, and district level to work together to complete the vaccination drive. As part of this, KCR directed officials to ensure that 3 lakh are vaccinated people a day and be fully prepared to handle the third wave if need be.

The Cabinet also directed the R&B and the Ministry of Health to make all arrangements for the opening of new medical colleges from next year. A review on the construction of four super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad was also done and the cabinet also directed the medical authorities to take steps to increase the oxygen production capacity from 130 metric tonnes in the past to 280 metric tonnes in the past and further increase it to 550 in the previous 130 metric tonnes.

"We have already provided beds, medicines, and other equipment worth Rs 133 crore, 5,200 beds for pediatric care as part of pre-arrangements," they said. He also directed the medical department officials to prepare comprehensive plans for the development of full-fledged health infrastructure in the state and submit them at the next meeting.

At the request of the Raja Bahadur Venkatarami Reddy Educational Society, the Cabinet allotted 1,261 yards of land for the construction of a girls' hostel at Narayanguda.

The Cabinet has allocated another Rs 100 crore this year in addition to the Rs 300 crore already allocated for the repair of roads damaged by the recent heavy rains in the state. The Cabinet has issued directions to the Panchayati Raj Department to this effect.

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Ministers T Harish Rao, V Prashant Reddy, Talsani Srinivas Yadav, Jagadish Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and Sabita Indrareddy has been constituted to resolve the issues arising in the Dharani portal.

The Cabinet decided to appoint a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the problems and needs of traffic police stations and other police stations in the newly formed districts. The sub-committee will be headed by Home Minister Mahmood Ali and comprises Ministers Harish Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Koppula Ishwar, Vemula Prashant Reddy, V. Srinivas Gowda, Indra Karan Reddy, Sabita Indrareddy, and P Ajay Kumar.

The Cabinet discussed issues related to agriculture and related issues such as rainfall in the State, the total land area which was submerged during the monsoon, and the crop yield estimates. The Cabinet discussed the procurement of crops during the monsoon season by the marketing department.

A Cabinet sub-committee has been appointed to provide detailed reports on land issues along with suggestions and solutions. The sub-committee will be chaired by Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, and Ajay Kumar as members.

