Telangana Cabinet to Meet Today, Paddy Procurement Tops Agenda

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet will meet at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday in which paddy procurement and implementation of the flagship Dalit empowerment scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu’ will be discussed.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Release of funds under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme for farmers is also likely to be figured in the discussion.

The cabinet minister may also discuss providing Rs 3 lakh each financial assistance to weaker sections to construct houses who have their own land, implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme and among others.

