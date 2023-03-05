Telangana Cabinet Meet on March 9

The Telangana state Cabinet will meet on March 9 at Pragati Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. According to an announcement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting will be held at 2 pm.

The last meeting of the Cabinet was held on February 5 to approve the state Budget. Thursday’s meeting comes in the wake of the state approaching the Supreme Court on Bills passed by the Legislature but pending with the office of the Governor.

