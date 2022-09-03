Telangana Cabinet Meet Key Decisions Taken By KCR

The long-standing podu land issue in the state was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday. Tribals have been demanding that they be given rights to the podu lands they are cultivating in their forest area. The state cabinet has decided to hold coordination meetings under the aegis of revenue, forest, and tribal welfare departments across the districts in the state.

The state cabinet has decided to extend benefits to another 500 people in each constituency in addition to the 100 currently being provided under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The cabinet has also decided to increase the number of co-option members in all municipal corporations in the state, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the GHMC and Municipality Act Amendment Bills.

The cabinet approved the sanction of new posts in the newly formed forest university in the state.

The cabinet also decided to treat and supply an additional 33 TMC of water from the Sunkishala project to Hyderabad city.

Allotment of sites in 21 district headquarters for the construction of court buildings in the newly created districts across the state.

The cabinet also decided to construct new colonies for a total of 2,016 families in Bhadrachalam submerged areas.

