Telangana Cabinet to Meet on Aug 11, Mobilisation of Funds on Agenda

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting would take place at Pragati Bhavan at 3 pm on Thursday. The Cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will discuss mobilisation of additional resources for the State in the wake of the Central government reducing and delaying funding to the State beyond tax devolution and other issues, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

It may be recalled here Telangana has been facing severe cuts in Central funds since last fiscal. The State’s request to raise over Rs 15,000 crore through open market borrowings was pending with the Centre until recently.

