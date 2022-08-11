Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet on Thursday took several decisions, including Aasara pensions, mobilising additional financial resources for the State and increasing the medical staff at the state-run Koti ENT hospital in Hyderabad.

In the Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, it was decided that 10 lakh new beneficiaries, who have became eligible following the State government reducing the minimum age limit to 57 years from 65 years, will be given social security pension of Rs 2,016 per month from August 15.

Currently, a total of 36 lakh people in the state, including elderly people, single women, beedi workers and non-vegetarian patients, are being given a monthly pension under Aasara pension scheme. From August 15 onwards, the state government will extend the social security pension to an additional 10 lakh new beneficiaries.

It has also been decided to extend the Aasara scheme benefits to dialysis patients. Around 12,000 dialysis patients in the state will also get a social security pension of Rs 2,016 per month from the government.

As the nation is completing 75 years of Independence this August, the Cabinet has approved the release of as many as 75 prisoners on August 15. Orphaned children have been declared as state children and the government will support them not just in their educational needs but will also provide them reservations in employment.

The Cabinet Committee has sanctioned the appointment of specialist doctors at the state-run Koti ENT hospital. It has also been decided to upgrade the health centre with state-of-the-art facilities. Similarly, it is also proposed to construct a new building at Sarojini Devi eye hospital and upgrade the hospital infrastructure.

