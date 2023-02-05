Hyderabad: The KCR cabinet approved the Telangana State budget for 2023-24 during a cabinet meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday. The state budget is expected to be presented in the state Assembly on Monday, February 6.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the budget proposals were discussed before the cabinet gave its approval.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the budget in the Assembly at 10.30 am tomorrow and a general discussion on the budget will be taken up on February 8. Later, state Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy will present it in the Legislative Council.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు అధ్యక్షతన ప్రగతి భవన్ లో ముగిసిన రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ సమావేశం. బడ్జెట్ ప్రతిపాదనలపై చర్చించి ఆమోదం తెలిపిన రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 5, 2023

The budget session of the state Assembly commenced on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address to the joint sitting of Legislative Assembly and Council. The budget session will likely continue till February 12.

