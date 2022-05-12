Telangana: Bus Overturns To Avoid Stray Cattle Near Narayanapet, Passengers Injured

Fifteen people were injured in a road accident that took place on Thursday after the bus they were travelling on overturned. The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road. The incident took place in the Narayanpet district.

After knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case.

According to the police, a private bus carrying 45 passengers onboard started from Hubli in Karnataka and it was on its way to Hyderabad. Stray cattle came in the middle of the road and the driver of the bus lost control on the wheels.

