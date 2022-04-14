Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanthi, two non-BJP state governments in South India made two important announcements. The TRS government on Wednesday said the state government will install a 125-feet tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad by the end of 2022. The IT Minister KT Rama Rao claimed it would be the tallest statue in the world.

The statue is being installed on a sprawling 11 acres of land near NTR Gardens. The complex, which is being built with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, will have a meditation centre, photo gallery and meeting hall among other amenities.After inspecting the ongoing works at the site, KTR said due to COVID-19 pandemic, the project got delayed and now the works have been expedited and the statue will be ready by December-end.

While the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14 would be celebrated as ‘Equality Day’ from this year onwards. He said a pledge would also be taken across the state on this day.

Also Read: Telangana Government's Action Plan For Paddy Procurement

Meanwhile, the MVA government in Maharashtra unveiled a 72-feet tall statue on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi in Latur city. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale attended the unveiling ceremony. The state government has named the statue as the ‘Statue of Knowledge’.