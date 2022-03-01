Telangana Budget Sessions 2022-23 from March 7

The Telangana government on Monday decided to start the budget session of the state legislature from March 7, without the mandatory address by governor Tamilsai Soundarrajan. This decision was taken at a meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with his Cabinet colleagues K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and V. Prashant Reddy and senior officials of the State government.

The commencement of the budget session will be preceded by a meeting of the Cabinet on March 6 evening to approve the annual budget that is going to be presented by the Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in the Assembly. The schedule of the session will be decided by the business advisory committees of both Houses of legislature, a release from CMO said.

It is a common practice that the governor addresses the budget session. The address would be followed by a discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in both the Houses, which ends with a reply by the chief minister. The government of Telangana has been practicising this for the last seven years. It was former governor ESL Narasimhan who addressed the joint meeting of the state legislative assembly and legislative council every year on the commencement of the budget session for the first five years. In the subsequent two years, Tamilisai addressed the joint session of the assembly and the council. For the first time, the budget session of the state assembly is going to start without mandatory governor’s address.