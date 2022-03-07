Telangana Budget 2022-23 Highlights: Govt Waives Crop Loans Up To Rs.75,000

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting the budget in the assembly for the financial year 2022-23. A sum of Rs 2,56,958 crore budget has been allocated for the financial year 2021-22. The state cabinet, presided over by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, met on Sunday evening at the CM’s camp office Pragathi Bahavan and approved the state budget for the year 2022-23.

A total of Rs. 1,89,274.82 crore is earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 29,728.44 crore for capital expenditure.

11,800 families are going to be benefitted from Dalit Bandhu.

The budget allocated for Pattana Pragathi - Rs. 1394 crore

The budget allocated for Palle Pragathi - Rs. 3330 crore

The budget allocated for Agriculture - Rs. 24,254 crores

The budget allocated for Asara Pensions - Rs. 11,728 crores

The budget allocated for Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak - Rs. 2,750 crores

For the construction of double bedrooms, a total of Rs. 12,000 crores were allocated

For Mana Ooru- Mana Badi - Rs. 7289 crores

In 2022-23, the Telangana government waives crop loans up to Rs.75,000

For the welfare of STs, BCs, Brahmins, the Telangana government allotted a budget of Rs. 12,565 crores, Rs. 5698 crores, Rs. 177 crores respectively.