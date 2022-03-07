Telangana Budget 2022-23: Govt Allots Rs 17,700 Crores For Dalit Bandhu

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented Rs 2,56,958.51 crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao many times said that the state government was committed to implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Telangana government allocated Rs 17,700 crore for 2022-23 for the flagship programme - Dalit Bandhu, which will provide financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh per SC family for self-employment. With Dalit Bandhu, a total of 11,800 families would be benefitted. Harish Rao called this budget as 'KCR Mark' Budget.

KCR in the past said that the Dalit Bandhu Scheme would be implemented in the state without giving any scope for politics and all the families, irrespective of their party affiliation would be covered under it.

Other Highlights:

The budget allocated for Pattana Pragathi - Rs. 1394 crore

The budget allocated for Palle Pragathi - Rs. 3330 crore

The budget allocated for Agriculture - Rs. 24,254 crores

The budget allocated for Asara Pensions - Rs. 11,728 crores

The budget allocated for Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak - Rs. 2,750 crores

For the construction of double bedrooms, a total of Rs. 12,000 crores was allocated

For Mana Ooru- Mana Badi - Rs. 7289 crores

In 2022-23, the Telangana government waives crop loans up to Rs.75,000

For the welfare of STs, BCs, Brahmins, the Telangana government allotted a budget of Rs. 12,565 crores, Rs. 5698 crores, Rs. 177 crores respectively.