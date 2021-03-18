Telangana Budget 2021: TS Finance Minister Harish Rao Speech In Assembly, Full Text

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday (March 18th, today) presented a Rs 6,743 revenue surplus budget for 2021-22 with the annual outlay pegged at a mammoth Rs 2.30 lakh crore, recording a massive 63 percent jump over the revised estimates of Rs 1.46 lakh crore for 2020-21.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, the State continues to give priority to both welfare of the people and the development of the State.

The revenue expenditure is estimated at over Rs 1.69 lakh crore while the capital expenditure would be Rs 29,046.77 crore. The fiscal deficit has been placed at Rs 45,509.60 crore.

Presenting his third State budget, Harish Rao announced that due to the proactive measures of the government, the primary sector comprising agriculture and allied sectors had registered 17.7 percent growth in 2020-21.

The secondary and service sectors recorded negative growth of 5.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Compared to the negative growth of 3.8 percent growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the country due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, the State recorded a positive growth of 1.3 percent in GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), the Minister said.

