Telangana Budget 2021-22 LIVE Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao to present state budget today. The budget session, which began on March 15 will conclude on March 26.

The state Budget session commenced on Monday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the joint sitting of the Telangana Assembly and the Legislative Council. A vote of Thanks to the Governor’s address was proposed on March 17. A general discussion on the budget and question hour is scheduled for March 20 and 23. The session will conclude on March 26. Finance minister T. Harish Rao is presenting the Budget 2021-22 Today.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the state budget at 11.30 am Thursday. The state cabinet presided over by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, met on Wednesday evening at the CM’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan and approved the state budget for the year 2021-22 to be presented to the assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office suggested a ‘promising budget’ this year. In a statement from the CMO on March 6, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying that the state incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact has risen to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The CM, however, pointed out that the state’s economy has revived and the income has increased in various forms in the post-COVID lockdown period. He then hinted at the possibility of more allocations in the coming Budget compared to the last financial year's Budget.

Presenting budget copy to Speaker

@VSrinivasGoud Called on Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Garu & Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy Garu along with Colleague Ministers @trsharish Garu, Prashanth Reddy Garu & Other Dignitaries before presenting the State Budget 2021-22. #TelanganaBudget

Telangana Finance Minister Visits Temple Ahead Of Budget Speech

"We have worked hard to introduce a budget that will be good for the people of the state, for the welfare of the poor in line with the ideas of the Chief Minister, and for the government to keep every word given to the people. Fully confident that this budget will do good for the welfare of the people and the development of the state as intended," says Finance Minister T Harish Rao after visiting the TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Jubilee Heels today morning to offer special prayers ahead of the budget presentation.

Live - Presenting Annual Budget 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly. #TSBudget2021

#TelanganaBudget2021-22 TS Finance Minister begins budget by quoting Telangana Telugu poet Dasarathi.

Telangana GSDP grew by 1.3 percent in 2020-21 as against a growth rate of 13.5 percent: Telangana FM @trsharish #TelanganaBudget

Despite #Covid, Telangana per capita income grew by 0.6 per cent at Rs 2,27,245 in 2020-21, up by Rs 99,377 more than the national average per capita income of Rs 1,27,768. National figure dropped by 4.8 p.c. in 2020-21: @trsharish #TelanganaBudget

Telangana MLAs to get Rs 5 crore each for the development constituencies. Telangana FM @trsharish allots Rs 800 crore for the purpose. #TelanganaBudget

Telangana cropped area has gone up by 49 p.c. in 7 years. From 1.41 crore acres in 2014-15, it went up to 2.10 crore acres in 2020-21: Telangana FM @trsharish #TelanganaBudget

#Telanganabudget2021 - Rs. 14,800 crores allocated for Rythu Bandhu and RS. 1,000 crore for CM Dalit Empowerment program @rravikanthreddy @trspartyonline @trsharish @TelanganaCMO

#Telanganabudget2021 - Rs. 5,225 crores allocated for Farm Loan Waiver. Rs. 11,728 crores for #Aasra pensions. Rs. 1,200 crores for Rythu Bheema @rravikanthreddy @trspartyonline @trsharish @TelanganaCMO

Telangana Budget proposals: Agriculture - Rs 25,000 crore; Rythu Bandhu - Rs 14,800 crore; Rs 1,500 crore for farm mechanisation; Loan waiver - Rs 5,225 crore: Telangana FM

Telangana cropped area increased to 2.10 crore acres in 2020-21 from 1.41 crores acres in 2014-15, an increase of 49% due to government efforts. #Telanganabudget2021

Rs. 5225 Crores allocated for farm loan waiver, Rs. 25,000 crore towards the agriculture department.

Presenting the state budget in Hyderabad today, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced a slew of fund allocation towards the agriculture sector.

Rs 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers

Rs 5,225 Crores towards farm loan waiver

Rs 29,271 crore towards Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

Rs 1,730 crore for the animal husbandry department

Rs 25,000 crore for agriculture department

Rs 16931 crore for irrigation department

Rs 400 crore towards comprehensive land survey

Rs 11,728 crore towards Aasara pensions

Rs 2750 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes