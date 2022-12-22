HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is eager to come back to Telangana, but the TDP has already been wiped out here, ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha stated on Thursday. Speaking to the media Kavitha said that the people of Telangana have outrightly rejected Chandrababu, and his politics won’t work here, she said.

The TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who is now planning to revive the party in Telangana conducted his first public gathering at Khammam on Wednesday and expressed confidence that the TDP will regain its past glory in the State.

Also Watch: BRS MLC K Kavitha About TDP Entry In Telangana

Several BRS leaders criticized Chandrababu Naidu for visiting Khammam and stating that he had done little for the state. The TDP Chief was enacting a drama solely for an alliance with the BJP in Andhra, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said. Everyone is aware of Chandrababu's political stance which keeps changing to suit his favour. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is responsible for the state's progress, the Minister asserted. Kavitha said that Telangana's people only see CM KCR as ‘Srirama Raksha’.

Speaking further she said that the BJP is an anti-farmer party which has been proven many times already. If elections are held in Punjab, Modi will have to apologize. Kavitha called for a farmers' dharna in Nizamabad as well as in every district in protest against the anti-farmer BJP on Friday.

Taking exception to the Centre allegedly issuing a notice to the Telangana government with regard to MNREGA works, she said the BRS would hold a 'Maha dharna' in the State on Friday against the Centre. BRS is in favour of the integration of agriculture with MNREGA, she said.

Also Read: KTR Objects to Centre’s Discrimination Towards NREGS Works For Grain Drying Platforms