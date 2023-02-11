Telangana: BRS Fields Banda Prakash for Legislative Council Dy Chairman Post

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of state Legislative Council. Earlier in the day, BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalized the name of Mudiraj as the candidate for the coveted post.

Mudiraj submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharya in the presence of Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathy Rathod, Mohd Mahmood Ali, former Speaker MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhanachari, MLC Gangadhar Goud, MLA Nannapuneni Narender and others.

BRS enjoys majority in the state Legislative Council and Mudiraj is expected to win the election without a challenge. As per reports, the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman is February 12.

