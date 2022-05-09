Telangana: Brothers Die Of Heart Attack In A Gap Of Just Three Hours

In a very tragic incident siblings died of a heart attack in a gap of three hours. A man died of cardiac arrest after knowing that his brother died of a heart attack in Luxettipet town on Monday.

According to the reports, the deceased were identified as Gajula Bhaskar Goud and Srinivas Goud.

On Monday morning Bhaskar Goud died of a heart attack while he was jogging in the morning around 5 am. Bhaskar Goud, a 47-year-old man was from Luxettipet town and a businessman by profession. After knowing the news, his elder brother Srinivas arrived at Luxettipet at 8 am. He collapsed after seeing the dead body. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Srinivas Goud, a 55-year-old resident of the Jagtial district. The family members of both Srinivas and Bhaskar wept inconsolably. Locals said that both the brothers share a cool bond and even death couldn't separate them. The news of the brothers who died of a heart attack in just a gap of three hours in Telangana is going viral on all social media platforms.

