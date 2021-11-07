Telangana Brings in Reservations for SC ST, Goud Community in Liquor Shop Allotment

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government has issued new guidelines to allot liquor shops for the license period 2021-23 ( December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2023) on Saturday. In the GO Ms. No. 98 released, a reservation for the Goud, SC, and ST communities was introduced for the first time in the State. The State government announced 15% of shops to Gouds, 10% to SCs, and 5% to STs, This was to promote livelihood security for members of the Goud community, which has traditionally been in the profession of toddy tapping, sale of toddy, and liquor, and for the economic upliftment of Gouds, SCs, and STs.



According to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the shops would be allocated through a lottery based on a fixed shop excise tax. The Commissioner/Director, Prohibition and Excise shall specify the timeline for the entire procedure, beginning with the identification of liquor stores for assignment to Goud, SC, ST categories, issuing notifications, and all other processes leading up to the start of shop activities.



As per the guidelines mentioned in GO Ms. No. 98, interested candidates or their authorised representatives must use the prescribed application form to apply.

-Partnership firms companies are also eligible to apply.

-An applicant may submit several applications for the same shop.

-Each such application, must be accompanied by the specified application fee.

-The non-refundable price for each application for each shop has been set at Rs.2 lakh, the same as it was during the 2019-21 licence period.

-A Special Retail Excise Tax (SRET) of Rs 5 lakh would be charged for every shop.

-Business hours will stay the same as in 2019-21, which are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the GHMC borders and its peripheral areas, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. elsewhere.

-The licensee is only required to sell IMFL and FL (including beer) at the retail price mentioned on the bottle label.

-The retailer's margin will be the same as in 2019-21, i.e., 27% on the ordinary IMFL category, 20% on the medium and premium IMFL and FL categories, and 20% on beer.

-The provision for walk-in stores will continue at a charge of Rs.5 lakh per annum.

-All licensees are allowed to transform their shop into a walk-in store upon payment of these fees.