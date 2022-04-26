Telangana: Blast In Bhupalpally Power Plant, Seven Injured

In a very tragic incident, seven people have been injured when a boiler exploded in unit 1 of Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant (KTPP) on Monday night. The explosion took place at 500MW Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant which is located near Chelpur village in Ghanpur. Out of the seven injured, the condition of the three employees is said to be critical. According to the reports, due to heat, the blast occurred at a boiler tube in the 500 MW power generation unit.

After knowing the information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Out of the seven employees, five of them were contract employees. They suffered severe burn injuries and have been rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal for treatment. Telangana Genco Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao and Minister G Jagdish Reddy are monitoring the situation and said that the injured will be given the best treatment.

Also Read: KCR Absence At Statue Of Equality Opening Is PMO's Instructions, Says KTR