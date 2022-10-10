Telangana BJP Slams TRS Leadership Over Incorrect Depiction of India Map in Party’s Banner

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Monday criticised the TRS government over the inaccurate map of India shown on a party’s banner in Hyderabad. The image of the political banner has been shared by a BJP supporter Sagar Goud on his Twitter account. He demanded the police to file a case in this matter.

Look at the India map in this poster. @cyberabadpolice can you book a case on this?

This is at Somajiguda signal. @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/y2GD0lGgbw — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) October 10, 2022

Latching on to the misrepresentation of India map on a hoarding in the city, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri criticised the TRS and termed the incorrect depiction country's map as an insult to the Constitution of India. In his tweet, Arvind said according to the Article 1 on Indian Constitution, entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India.

Sharing the images of the pink party’s banner on his Twitter handle, the Nizamabad MP has questioned if the ruling party was supporting Pakistan by removing the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the India map?

KCR की BRS पार्टी ने भारत के नक़्शे को गलत दिखाया हैं! यह हमारे भारत के संविधान और अखंडता का अपमान हैं। Acc. to Article 1 of The Constitution of India, territory of our country is defined and entire Jammu & Kashmir is part of India.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/PmGPp5YCQJ — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) October 10, 2022

“This map is promoted&supported by Pakistan. Is KCR following legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyd. State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching National Party,” the BJP MP tweeted.

By removing PoK frm Indian map,he is supporting Pakistan This map is promoted&supported by Pakistan Is KCR following legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyd. State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching National Party? (Image:https://t.co/IIO81b3eYE)(2/2) pic.twitter.com/IelWsLek3m — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) October 10, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed it name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Dussehra as the party leadership is planning to expand its footprint beyond Telangana.

