HYDERABAD: Within five months of his being elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President on March 11, Bandi Sanjay has formed the party's state working committee with the list of office bearers which was released on Sunday.

Former MLAs Dr Vijaya Rama Rao, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, Sankineni Venkateshwarrao, Yendala Lakshminarayana, NVSS Prabhakar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Manohar Reddy and Shobha Rani have been made state vice-presidents of the party.

M Srinivalusu has been made the state general secretary (organisation) and Premender Reddy and Pradeep Kumar and Bangaru Shruti have been made state general secretaries with Bandari Shanti Kumar and Bavaral Verma being made the state treasurer of the party.