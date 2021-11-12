Telangana: BJP MLA Raghunandan Predicts Bypolls In Two More Districts

In Telangana, we have seen three byelections in the last few days. In the Dubbaka bypolls, BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao emerged out victorious whereas TRS has wrested the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency with its candidates Nomula Bhagat winning the bypoll. In the recently concluded Huzurabad byelections, BJP candidate Etela Rajender won. As a result, there are three BJP MLAs in the Telangana cabinet. BJP gave a big shock to TRS and now the saffron party is sketching out the strategies to strengthen the cadre.

BJP leader, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao participated in the unveiling of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji at Sherigudem village, Sansthan Narayanapuram of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Speaking on the occasion, Raghunandan Rao said that in a few days, by-elections will be held for one or two seats in the united Nalgonda district. He said the BJP is all ready for the bypolls and expressed hope that BJP would surely win in those places as well. He said that people are vexed up with the ruling of the TRS party and it was evident from the recently concluded Huzurabad bypolls. He further stated that KCR is cheating the people with their false promises.