Telangana BJP Leaders Working Against Interest of Own People Who Sent Them to Parliament: Harish Rao

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar not to issue environmental clearances to Telangana projects, said T Harish Rao. He added that Bandi Sanjay asked the Union Minister to target Telangana by bringing a new law.

He pointed out that it was a laborious process that we pursue with all the Central authorities simultaneously and if one has to wait for clearances from a specific authority before necessary permissions are issued, all the projects will be caught in an endless loop. Harish Rao told the BJP leaders that the elected representatives should first serve the people who elected them and work within the democratic system. BJP leaders are giving priority to their political career interest instead of people's interest, he added.

If you are capable of ensuring national project status, we welcome it. But if you can’t, at least support the State government by using your influence and get the necessary permissions. Farmers, will not forgive any attempt to obstruct irrigation projects in the State, he added.

Harish Rao said that BJP leaders were working against the people of Telangana.