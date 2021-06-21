Telangana BJP Leaders Meet To Decide Huzurabad Bypolls Strategy

BJP leader Etela Rajender is on a four day tour to Huzurabad. He expressed his hope that he is surely going to win the bypolls and would create a history. He further added that a new agitation for a democratic Telangana is going to begin from Huzurabad and the ruling TRS party would get a befitting reply from the people of Telangana. He said that TRS was trying to buy the people with money but the people of Huzurabad were not for sale. He also stated that now there is going to be a fight between truth and falsehood.

Etela Rajender and Bandi Sanjay met BJP workers and are sketching out strategies to win the bypolls. Etela is working hard to win and the BJP is banking on the strong network developed in the constituency by the former minister. According to the reports, BJP will rope in its star campaigners from the national level.

Etela Rajender, one of the senior most leaders in TRS party has been accused of land grabbing by a few farmers in the Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. Later, he was sacked and dropped from the cabinet. He said that he was unfairly targeted by TRS party. After submitting his resignation for the MLA post, he joined BJP.