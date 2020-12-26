Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Nelavelli Rama Rao was allegedly stabbed to death in Wyra of Khammam district on Saturday morning. A group of undientified persons fatally stabbed the leader. Rama Rao was immediately rushed to the hospital in Khammam district. He died while undergoing treatement in the hospital.

Upon receiving the information, police launched an investigation into the attack. However, a preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the attack on Rama Rao was due to some financial disputes between him and Rajesh. The accused, Madapati Rajesh, surrendered in Madhira court this morning.