Telangana BJP Leader To File Nomination Papers For MLC Elections

BJP leader Ramachander Rao performed special puja in a temple before filing his nomination for the upcoming Graduate MLC Elections. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, other BJP leaders, Muralidhar Rao, Gautam, Shyam Sundar and others participated in the puja ceremony. Ramchander Rao started from the city office to file his nomination. Scores of party workers reached the office and are going in a rally.

Kishan Reddy asserted that Ramachander Rao is one of the persons who works for the welfare of the people. He further added that in 2015, BJP emerged victorious when everyone is in the favour of pink party and now, it is very easy to secure a win in the upcoming Graduate MLC polls because there is a lot of criticism against the TRS party leadership in the state. He said that the BJP leader is going to win the elections with a huge majority. He also added that if cadre works hard, they could easily score victory.

On Saturday, Party national vice-president DK Aruna and Ramachandra Rao did special pujas at Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy temple in Alampur and Anjaneya Swamy temple in Beechupally. She expressed hope that BJP will win with a majority and urged the public to vote for BJP candidate.

