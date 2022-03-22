Telangana: BJP Leader Muralidhar Sensational Comments on Bodhan Incident

Bharatiya Janata Party Senior Leader and former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that a movie titled Hyderabad Files will be made soon to highlight certain issues faced by Hindus in the city of pearls.

He further added that the anti-India stand of the AIMIM and the mass genocides of the Hindus under the Nizam rule will be exposed in the Hyderabad Files movies. He questioned whether Telangana is a part of Pakistan or India. He reacted to the fight over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Ambedkar centre at Bodhan in Nizamabad district on Sunday. He further questioned if not Shivaji's whose statue will be erected?

He said that AIMIM was trying to set up a terrorist corridor from Hyderabad to Islamabad and this was due to the irresponsible behaviour of the ruling TRS government. He said that slowly, Bhainsa, Bhodhan, Nirmal, and Nizamabad are turning into terrorist spots. Muralidhar Rao asserted that the number of love jihad cases have been decreased in Adilabad and Nizamabad after BJP became active in the state. He further stated that fake cases were registered against the Hindus.

