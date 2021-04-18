HYDERABAD: A senior Telangana political leader now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP,) Motkupalli Narasimhulu's health condition is stated to be critical. He was admitted to a prominent corporate hospital in Somajiguda, where he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus recently. Doctors at Yashoda hospital have said that Narasimhulu was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit after his health condition turned critical.

Motkupalli Narasimhulu who hailed from Nalgonda district of Telangana was with the TDP since the party’s inception. He had represented the Alair assembly constituency between 1983 and 2004 and also won the Thungathurthy assembly constituency in 2009.

Once a minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s government, Narasimhulu had revolted against the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He publicly criticised Chandrababu during the 2019 general elections and was expelled from the party. He later joined the BJP in 2019 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

