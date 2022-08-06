Telangana: BJP Has No Culture Of Purchasing MLAs, Says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay said that Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is not the new contractor in the party and further asserted that the saffron party has no culture of purchasing MLAs. He said that it has to be understood why Raj Gopal Reddy and Dasoju Sravan, who played a key role in the Telangana movement are switching their loyalties. He stressed that those who have scolded Sonia Gandhi earlier have now become president of the party.

People are hating KCR and his family members for their behaviour. Bandi Sanjay said that they would announce about Dasoju Sravan's joining the party by evening.

We all know that Congress MLA from Munugode, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy announced his resignation from the Congress party recently and will join the BJP soon.