Telangana BJP Chief's Son Booked For Threatening Student in College

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhagirath was booked by Dundigal police after a video of him thrashing a fellow student in Mahindra University in Bahadurpally went viral on social media.

In a video which went viral on Tuesday, Bhagirath can be seen thrashing and abusing the student in the campus.

Later the victim boy released a video. In the video, the boy stated: “My name is Sri Ram. I misbehaved with the sister of one of Bhagirath’s friends by calling and texting her at 4 am. Bhagirath got to know about this and came to talk to me. During the conversation, I said a few derogatory things to him, Bhagirath got angry and hit me in a moment of rage.”

However, he also said: “Whatever happened, we are still friends and batchmates. The video in circulation is irrelevant and we all forgot about it. But somebody is trying to make an issue out of it. That video is totally irrelevant because I and Bhagirath are friends now, and we don’t have any problems with each other.”

Dundigal police registered a case against him and five others following a complaint from Mahindra University, under IPC Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (breach of peace), and 506(criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said it was a political conspiracy by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to file a case against his son for an assault of a fellow student and said it is not fair to drag youngsters into the political games.

