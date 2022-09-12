Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has reacted strongly to the concerns raised by the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 during the ongoing Assembly Session. The TRS chief had warned the Modi government that the Centre will be forced to withdraw the power reforms, if implemented.

Bandi Sanjay made this remark at a public meeting in Ramleela Grounds at Quthbullapur as he embarked on the fourth phase of padayatra on Monday morning. During the 10-day padayatra, the BJP leader would cover Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, L.B. Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segments.

Gratitude to people for coming in large numbers to the Public Meeting at Quthbullapur constituency for the launch of #PrajaSangramaYatra4. pic.twitter.com/18Zbkfyjv1 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 12, 2022

The Karimnagar MP alleged that on the pretext of Centre’s power reforms, KCR is trying to fix electricity meters to agriculture pump sets in the state. It is worth mentioning that earlier this year, the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had categorically said that the TRS government won’t fix meters to agriculture pump sets.

“If farmers are not given free electricity, we will lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan. The discoms have not yet been paid their dues by the government,” Bandi Sanjay said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the electricity supply meant for 30 villages is being consumed in the CM farmhouse. He said that KCR is deceiving the people by saying that the Centre has given instructions to the State government to install electricity meters for agricultural motors.

The BJP parliamentarian said the intention behind the Praja Sangrama Yatra is to reach out to the people and know their problems. He assured the public that the BJP will resolve their issues after coming to power in the State.

“The KCR government is not in a position to pay salaries to government employees on the 1st of every month. The TRS government is not even giving pensions and issuing ration cards. The government is ignoring the public issues,” he added.

