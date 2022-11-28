Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Under House Arrest

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been placed under house arrest with heavy police deployment outside his Karimnagar residence.

Telangana Police Sunday denied BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar permission for the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district citing the communally sensitive situation there, a senior police official said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the BJP leaders who were scheduled to address the public meeting on Monday. Kumar, who was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march, was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night and told to return.

A senior police official said that they denied permission for the foot march and the public meeting considering the communally sensitive situation in Bhainsa and other areas.

Condemning the police action, BJP workers staged protests in different areas in Jagtial and Nirmal districts.

