Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Calls TRS MLAs, Ministers Licensed Goons 

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: The firing incident on Friday by the Telangana Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Srinivas Goud drew angry reaction from the state BJP leadership. Reacting sharply to the incident, the state unit party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the TRS MLAs and ministers have become licensed goons.

The state BJP chief, who is camping at Mothkur village as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra padayatra, interacted with the reporters on Sunday. He alleged that the firing incident by a TRS minister reminded people of the anarchic regime of Razakars.

“The ministers in the TRS government are firing in the air. The ruling party has become a haven for murderers, rapists and sand and drug mafia dons,” Sanjay told reporters.

Referring to the recent incidents of lawyers murders, the BJP leader said even advocates were being killed in broad daylight.

“In a span of the last 15 days, two lawyers were killed. Last year, senior high court lawyer Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife were killed in Manthani,” he pointed out and demanded that the government enact a legislation for protection of advocates immediately.

Accusing some police officials and bureaucrats of becoming stooges of the TRS party and harassing the BJP leaders, workers and even common public, Sanjay said the saffron party is watching them.

“We are preparing the list of such police officials. Once the BJP comes to power, they would be shown their place,” he said.



It may be recalled Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud landed into a controversy after he allegedly opened fire from a police service weapon during a Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam celebrations rally in Mahabub Nagar on Saturday.

Condemn this irresponsible act of 'firing’ by Minister Srinivas Goud & seek his dismissal from cabinet. His arrogance in firing & then defending it, both show an utter disregard for law & order. The police personnel on duty too need to be reprimanded for this callousness. pic.twitter.com/YtIJef5u2D — D K Aruna (@aruna_dk) August 13, 2022

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media prompting angry reactions from social media users. Netizens and the common people questioned him about how the Minister can open fire by taking the law and order under his control.

