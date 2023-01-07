Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Booked in Kamareddy Farmers Protest Case 

Hyderabad: A day after arresting the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Kamareddy who joined the farmers protest in Kamareddy and shifting him to Hyderabad, the Telangana police filed a case against the BJP leader on Saturday. Kamareddy farmers have been protesting against the alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in the industrial zone in a draft master plan for the town.

Unconfirmed reports said that the police have booked eight BJP leaders including Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Kamareddy farmers case. During his visit to Kamareddy, the state BJP chief visited the household of a farmer who allegedly committed suicide and consoled his family.

“He has been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) act and 353 section. The case is under investigation,” Kamareddy SP, B Srinivas Reddy told ANI.

Notably, tension gripped Kamareddy on Friday as the BJP leader joined the farmers protest outside the District Collectorate and attempted to gherao the complex and it led to the exchange of heated arguments with the police.

