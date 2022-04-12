Telangana: Biopharma Firm BSV to Invest 200 Crores in Genome Valley

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd commits to invest INR 200 crores in Genome Valley | Cementing Hyderabad’s leadership position in Life Sciences & Vaccines, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited have announced INR 200 crores in the state-of the art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley. The facility will produce women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) is one of the fastest growing biopharmaceutical companies in India. For 50 years now, BSV has used its scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. Today, they influence patient outcomes in the therapeutic areas of Women’s health and Critical Care and IUI-IVF and have become a partner of choice.

BSV is amongst the top 10 Biotech companies in India. The Company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. The company has over 1000 employees selling its products across the country with their brands being marketed all over India and exported to over 70 countries across the world.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited- Mr. Sanjiv Navangul met with Hon’ble Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao today and made this announcement. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences & Pharma, Government of Telangana also attended the meeting.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao said that “I’m delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Telangana is known as the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’ and Life Sciences capital of the Country. Entry of Bharat Serums Vaccines further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in our State”. Government of Telangana will extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women’s health.