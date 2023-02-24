Telangana: BioAsia 2023 Begins Today

The 20th edition of the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, BioAsia 2023, organised by the Government of Telangana will begin here on Friday.

To feature prominent government dignitaries, more than 2,500 industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates from over 50 countries, the event will explore the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’.

The theme, based on the ideas of ‘One Health: Integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems to safeguard the future’; ‘Next Generation Health: Harnessing disruptive technologies such as data, analytics, extended reality, AI and blockchain to deliver personalised healthcare’; and ‘Equity: Driving accessibility and affordability to quality healthcare for all’, is scheduled to be deliberated by over 800 corporates across several partnering meetings and discussed by more than 70 eminent speakers.

