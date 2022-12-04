Telangana Best Paymaster in Country, Says Chief Secy

Hyderabad: “ The new state of Telangana is making rapid strides in all spheres in the last 8 years. This was possible because the state is following the best HR policies and we are one of the best paymasters in the country. Hence naturally employees are motivated and our productivity is the best which is reflected in our many fold increase in state GDP and per capita income in the last 8 years ” said Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Govt of Telangana. He was speaking at the FTCCI - HR Achievers Awards 2022 ceremony event in Hyderabad.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FTCCI, has conducted the 4th Edition of HR Achievers Award Program 2022. The award ceremony among others was attended by *Sri Somesh Kumar IAS Honorable Chief Secretary Govt of Telangana* , Honorable Justice Challa Kodanda Ram retired judge, High Court of Telangana & AP

In this program 9 awards were presented, out of which 7 are to winning HR departments of organizations and 2 individual achiever awards. This program was focused in bring forth best practices in six most important areas of human resource management i.e

- Talent Acquisition

- Learning & Development

- Performance Management

- Employee Engagements

- HR Analytics

- Diversity & Inclusion

This award has become one of the most competitive awards in the corporate world today. FTCCI in Partnership with SarvHR Solutions, has continued to focus on sharing the latest trends in human resource management to all its members. With increased participation of organization in the Large, Medium and Small industry category, the standards in each focus area is helping the organizations to benchmark their practices with best in the industry.

The winner organization in each category are-

-Qapita Fintech India Pvt. Ltd in the Category of Talent Acquisition and Management (Small Scale)

-Nova Agritech Limited in the Category of Talent Acquisition and Management (Medium Scale)

-Energytech Global Pvt Ltd in the Category of Learning & Development (Medium Scale)

- Omsree Papertek Pvt Ltd in the Category of Performance Management Process (Medium Scale)

- ALPLA India Pvt. Ltd in the Category of Diversity & Inclusion (Large Scale)

- Signode India Limited in the Category of Employee Engagement (Large Scale)

- HETERO in the Category of HR Technology and Analytics (Large Scale)

- Shiva Kumar Ganta, DGM – Human Resources, Robo Silicon Pvt. Ltd in the Category of HR Future Leader of the Year

- Jury Appreciation Award to Mr. N. Pavan Kumar, Dy. Manager – Human Resources, ITC Limited Food Division in the Category of HR Future Leader of the Year

Outlining the cause and looking at the increasing popularity Anil Agarwal, president FTCCI said “Workforce Management is -THE- most important aspect of business and social ecosystem today, there is an increased awareness in the industry on the engagement of human resource. I am very satisfied with the way organizations are competing to showcase their practices, leading to sharing of knowledge and experience with the Industry”

Ravi Kumar, Director, Motion Dynamic Ltd and chairman of HR/IR Committee added “The HR Achievers program is generating interest across sectors, the ever-increasing participation is a testimony to that”. He further continued “HR departments which have been enabling businesses in these challenging times needs to benchmark their performance in pursuit of excellence, the report showcasing the various trends is one of the most sought-after aspects of this award program”

“It has been an enriching experience to conduct for the 4th consecutive time the HR Achievers award for FTCCI. The objectivity of the various awards in this program and reporting the best practices for HR Departments across industry segments makes this program unique” said Kalyan Duvva, Founder, SarvHR, a leading HR solution and advisory firm.