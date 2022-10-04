Hyderabad: Prominent BC leader Oruganti Venkatesham Goud on Tuesday resigned from Congress party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of TRS Working President KT Rama Rao. Goud was welcomed by KTR into the party fold.

Goud was a TPCC spokesperson and Chairman of Telangana BC Sangala Joint Action Committee. In a press release, the BC leader announced his resignation from all party posts in Congress and joining the TRS party. Goud said he was inspired by the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is striving hard for the overall development of Telangana and social justice of all communities.

Today Oruganti VenkateshamGoud,TPCC Spokesperson&Chairman Telangana BC Sangala JAC Joined in TRS in the presence of Honble Working President KTR garu&Honble MLA LBNager DeviReddy SudheerReddy Annagaru pic.twitter.com/1yaNCU2iq0 — Oruganti Venkatesham goud (@orugantivenkat2) October 4, 2022

The chief minister KCR has launched several initiatives for the welfare of Telangana people, especially schemes like free electricity ( for barbers, laundry shops and dhobi ghats) Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, Old age pension for the elderly, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and several other beneficial schemes for the people in the state, the release said.

The BC leader further said he will work to strengthen the pink party in the dalit, tribal and weaker sections of the society in Telangana.

