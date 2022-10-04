Telangana BC Leader Venkatesham Goud Joins TRS after Resigning from Congress

Oct 04, 2022, 21:23 IST
Hyderabad: Prominent BC leader Oruganti Venkatesham Goud on Tuesday resigned from Congress party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of TRS Working President KT Rama Rao. Goud was welcomed by KTR into the party fold. 

Goud was a TPCC spokesperson and Chairman of Telangana BC Sangala Joint Action Committee. In a press release, the BC leader announced his resignation from all party posts in Congress and joining the TRS party. Goud said he was inspired by the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is striving hard for the overall development of Telangana and social justice of all communities. 

The chief minister KCR has launched several initiatives for the welfare of Telangana people, especially schemes like free electricity ( for barbers, laundry shops and dhobi ghats) Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, Old age pension for the elderly, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and several other beneficial schemes for the people in the state, the release said.  

The BC leader further said he will work to strengthen the pink party in the dalit, tribal and weaker sections of the society in Telangana. 

