Telangana BC Leader Demands Dalit Bandhu Like Scheme For Backward Classes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the Dalita Bandhu scheme in which a total of Rs.10 lakh will be given to Dalit families without bank linkages. In the Huzurabad constituency, a total of 20,929 Dalit families are going to get the benefits of the scheme.

The Dalita Bandhu scheme was launched on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad constituency on August 16th. The scheme was also launched in the Vasalamari in Yadadri district on August 8th and a sum of Rs. 7.60 crores were set aside for it. According to the reports, the state government is going to spend nearly Rs. 80,000-Rs.1,00,000 crore for the scheme.

Most of the political leaders are criticising KCR's Dalit Bandhu scheme. Recently, an audio call of a Dalit man speaking to the husband of a village representative also came out. He was urging the man to do whatever he can do so that the former would get the benefits of Dalita Bandhu scheme.

The opposition party leaders are also demanding to sanction the scheme for Girijans and Adivasis. BC leader R Krishnaiah demanded to introduce BC Bandhu just like that of Dalit Bandhu and said that BCs should also be given Rs. 10 lakh. He further added that they are ready to start a movement for the implementation of BC Bandhu in the state. He said that they are going to organise protests across the state from 24th August. Krishnaiah also said that BCs will not vote for KCR until he implements BC Bandhu. He said that they are not going to leave KCR.