Telangana: Bathukamma Saree Distribution From October 6

The distribution of Bathukamma sarees across the state is going to start from October 6. The festival of Bathukamma is starting on October 6. So, the government of Telangana is planning to distribute sarees ahead of the festival. All the bathukamma sarees will reach the districts by October 5. The date of distribution of sarees in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda will be decided later as the EC has announced the date for Huzurabad bypoll.

More than one crore sarees have been weaved in Sircilla. This year, the sarees are available in 289 different colours. Some of the sarees have a Dabu border. Every year, the government of Telangana spends Rs.300 crores for the making of bathukamma sarees but this year, the Telangana government has spent Rs. 318 crore. Bathukamma Sarees distribution scheme has been launched in the state in 2017. More than 10,000 weavers have worked hard for 6 months for weaving these sarees.

This year, the packing of sarees is also done attractively. A total of 15,012 distribution centers are being set up near ration shops across villages, municipal wards, and corporation divisions. The distribution of sarees will be done under the supervision of ration dealer, Panchayat Secretary, representatives of self-help groups. Women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards in the state are given sarees.