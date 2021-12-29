Telangana: Basti Dawakhana Model Will Be Extended To All Municipalities

Basti Dawakhanas are going to be set up in Municipalities as well. Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao took to his Twitter and announced that 288 new Basti Dawakhanas are going to be set up across 141 towns in Telangana in the next 6 months. At a joint meeting, chaired by Health and Family Welfare minister Harish Rao, the Telangana government has decided that the successful Basti Dawakhana model of Hyderabad will be extended to all Municipalities. Here is the tweet.

At a joint meeting of Health & Municipal departments chaired by @trsharish Garu, we decided that the successful Basti Dawakhana model of Hyderabad will be extended to all Municipalities 288 new #BastiDawakhanas will come up across the 141 Towns in #Telangana in next 6 months pic.twitter.com/51i8fV5ZC3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 28, 2021

Basthi Dawakhana initiative was launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana in April 2018. The main aim of starting Basthi Dawakhana is to strengthen primary health care in Indian cities. Basti Dawakhanas are a joint endeavour of GHMC and the union government, which has allotted ₹ 1,200 crore under the Ayushman Bharat programme. Each of these basti dawakhanas has a doctor, ASHA workers, and an auxiliary nurse midwife. In Hyderabad, 226 Basti Dawakhanas are being used by people. Basti Dawakhanas will work from 9 am to 5 pm on all days except Sunday.

Also Read: ​Walk-ins and Online Registration for Covid Vaccine to Children