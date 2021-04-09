Telangana Bans Entry Of Travellers From Maharashtra, Seals Border

Amidst the second wave, corona cases have been spreading like wildfire across India. Several countries have announced a lockdown too. To control the spread of covid cases in Telangana, the state officials have ordered officials not to allow commuters from Maharashtra into Telangan.

Telangana shares a long border with Mumbai where cases are high. The officials arranged a barricade at Kandukuru check post in Renjal Mandal to stop commuters from Maharashtra. 10 of 8 the Maharashtrian commuters had been affected by Covid, officials found.

The Telangana government urged people not to neglect Covid second wave. It is known that Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on people not wearing face masks in public places.