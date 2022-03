Telangana Bank Holidays in April 2022: No Banking for 11 Days

In April 2022, all banks will be closed for eleven days, including Ugadi, Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, four Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks across the nation observe only gazetted holidays.

April 01 Friday Banks' Closing of Accounts April 02 Saturday Ugadi/ Gudhi Padwa April 03 Sunday April 05 Tuesday Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday April 09 Saturday Second Saturday April 10 Sunday April 14 Thursday Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu April 15 Friday Good Friday/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu

April 17 Sunday April 23 Saturday Fourth Saturday April 24 Sunday