Telangana: Bandi Sanjay To Meet IIIT Basar Students Today

Bharatiya Janata Party state President Bandi Sanjay is going to meet the students who are protesting in front of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar for the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor and other basic amenities on the campus. Bandi Sanjay lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and questioned how he could sanction other IIITs when the government is not in a position to maintain one IIIT in the state. He said that the problems of the students will appear to be silly for a silly CM. He said that TRS will soon become BRS and later will take VRS. He expressed anguish over the authorities cutting power and water supply in the campus. He also said that the local officials are threatening the students. He said that the students are asking for basic amenities.

For the past three days, students of the RGUKT campus known as IIIT Basar are protesting against the university’s administration. The students have been agitating against the poor quality of food offered to them in the hostels and the lack of teaching faculty. The protest started on June 14, and has been continuing despite the intervention of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The students are demanding that they would call off the strike only when Telangana CM KCR would visit the university.

Also Read: NSUI Students Torch Trains at Secunderabad Railway Station, Destroy Public Property