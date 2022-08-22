Telangana : Bandi Sanjay Defends Fetching Amit Shah’s Shoes, Terms it Indian Tradition

Hyderabad: After facing flak for carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s footwear during a programme in the city, the Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar defended his action, saying he considers Shah as his ‘guru’.



Bandi Sanjay faced criticism from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party after a video of him fetching footwear of Amit Shah went viral on social media. In the video clip, Telangana BJP chief Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, can be seen carrying the shoes and keeping them in front of Amit Shah when the Union Minister came out of Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

Both the ruling TRS and Congress heavily criticised the BJP leader and branded him ‘slave’ of Gujarat leaders and called for safeguarding the self-respect of Telangana.

Earlier, the TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao tweeted that people of Telangana are watching ‘Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders.’ He also stated that all sections of Telangana society are ready to reject those who insulted Telangana self-respect and to protect Telangana's self-esteem.

Responding to the charges, Sanjay said there was nothing wrong in what he did as giving footwear to elders out of respect for them is part of Indian traditions.

The state BJP chief took to Twitter to defend his action after the leaders of TRS and Congress trolled him. He also slammed TRS and Congress leaders for calling his action “slavery”.

మేం పాద రక్షలు మాత్రమే గౌరవంతో అందిస్తాం..!

మీలా అవసరం తీరాక పాదాలుపట్టి లాగేసే అలవాటు మాకు లేదు. మేం " గులామ్ "లం కాదు - మీలా మజ్లిస్ కు సలాం కొట్టే రజాకార్ల వారసులం అసలే కాదు. భారత్ మాతా కీ జై !

(6/6) — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 22, 2022

Also Read: Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI: Raza’s Brilliant Knock Goes in Vain, India Complete Clean Sweep

He added that since Amit Shah is ‘our family elder and guru and I am younger to him, I carried his footwear’.

Reacting sharply to the criticism from TRS, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the family of Chief Minister KCR has the habit of touching one's feet when required and later pulling the rug from under the same feet.

